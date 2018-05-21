South India Projects' board meeting to be held on May 28, 2018

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 28th May, 2018 at the Corporate Office of the Company at 3.30 PM:i) To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2018;ii) To consider the change of name of the Company;iii) To consider various amendments of the Memorandum of Association of the Company;iv) To consider conducting Postal Ballot of the Company for the matter mentioned in Point No. (ii) & (iii) above.v) To consider appointment of Scrutinizer.vi) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair.Further, pursuant to the SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Reg, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2018 from Monday, May 21, 2018 to Wednesday, May 30, 2018.Source : BSE