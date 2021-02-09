MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

Softbank's Vision Fund picks Nagraj Kashyap as managing partner

Kashyap is set to join Vision Express Fund in the United States as per a statement from SoftBank.

Moneycontrol News
February 09, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund is hiring the head of Microsoft's venture fund, Nagraj Kashyap, as its managing partner.

This is the first major appointment following a string of departures from the fund, the Financial Express reported.

Kashyap is set to join the Vision Express Fund in the United States as per a statement from SoftBank.  Previously, he had served the head of ventures at Qualcomm Inc. before joining Microsoft in 2016, the report said.

In November 2020, a number of executives stepped down from Softbank Group. Soon after the string of departures the board was set to be reduced to nine members once the changes were implemented.

At the time, Softbank's founder Masayoshi Son said one of the aims of these changes is to separate management and operations. This is because there is an increased focus on investments rather than managing its own companies.

Close

Related stories

According to the report, there has been a number of changes within the fund.

Among senior roles, Managing Partner Colin Fan said he would be leaving his post to become an adviser to SoftBank Investment Advisers and Jeff Housenbold, the managing partner involved in bets on startups including DoorDash Inc. and dog-walking app Wag, also reported he would be leaving Vision Fund.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Microsoft #SoftBank #SoftBank Vision Fund #Vision Fund
first published: Feb 9, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

Coronavirus Essential | India registers less than 150 daily deaths for first time in 10 days; WHO to discuss concern over Oxford vaccine efficacy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.