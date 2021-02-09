Softbank's Vision Fund picks Nagraj Kashyap as managing partner

Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund is hiring the head of Microsoft's venture fund, Nagraj Kashyap, as its managing partner.

This is the first major appointment following a string of departures from the fund, the Financial Express reported.

Kashyap is set to join the Vision Express Fund in the United States as per a statement from SoftBank. Previously, he had served the head of ventures at Qualcomm Inc. before joining Microsoft in 2016, the report said.

In November 2020, a number of executives stepped down from Softbank Group. Soon after the string of departures the board was set to be reduced to nine members once the changes were implemented.

At the time, Softbank's founder Masayoshi Son said one of the aims of these changes is to separate management and operations. This is because there is an increased focus on investments rather than managing its own companies.

According to the report, there has been a number of changes within the fund.

Among senior roles, Managing Partner Colin Fan said he would be leaving his post to become an adviser to SoftBank Investment Advisers and Jeff Housenbold, the managing partner involved in bets on startups including DoorDash Inc. and dog-walking app Wag, also reported he would be leaving Vision Fund.