SNL Bearings' board meeting on August 01, 2018

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 1st August, 2018 at 12.30 p.m. to consider inter-alia adoption of Unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2018.Further, the trading window under SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Rules 2015 will remain closed from Wednesday, July 25, 2018 till closing hours of business on Friday, August 3, 2018.Please take the above on record and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE