Smart insights to getting the best personal loan interest rate

Personal loans are considered one of the best credit instruments for salaried individuals. They are specifically designed for people with a steady income who face immediate funds requirements for various reasons. You can avail yourself of an online personal loan at the best personal loan interest rates for medical emergencies, setting up a home gym, going on a vacation, and even covering wedding expenses.

Going for personal loans online is a convenient option as it also gives you the chance to use a loan EMI calculator. This handy tool helps you calculate your precise EMI amount for the loan amount you seek. An online personal loan allows you to use the disbursed amount you see fit. Another advantage of a personal loan is that no collateral is required. To get the best personal interest rates with lenders like Bajaj Finserv, you must ideally have a high CIBIL Score of above 750.

If you anticipate any extra expenditure soon, here are some tips that will help you get the lowest interest rate personal loan:

1. Compare interest rates

Check what interest rate is offered by your primary bank, and even if you find it satisfactory, check out the personal loan interest rates of other lending institutions. This will give you an idea about the ongoing market rates and allow you to make the best decision for yourself. You can also negotiate with your bank or financial establishment and ask for a lower interest rate. But your powers of negotiation depend largely on your credit score and history.

2. Floating vs. Fixed interest rates

Banks often compute the overall interest rate of your online personal loan through different computing methods. Some banks charge interest at a flat rate, while others use a floating method. A flat interest rate is calculated directly on the principal amount right when processing the loan. The entire payment liability, including the interest, is divided into EMIs. On the other hand, a floating interest is applied on a progressively diminishing principal balance. This implies that the interest component of your EMI reduces with every payment. While a fixed interest rate is easy to calculate and manage, a floating interest rate is, without a doubt, more economical in the long run. You can use a loan EMI calculator to better understand how these interest rates work.