Sky Industries' board meeting held on July 27, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th July 2018 at 4:00 PM at the Corporate office of the Company to consider the following matters:Appointment of Internal AuditorAppointment of Independent DirectorTo consider and grant stock options under ESOP schemeTo finalize date, time and venue for the 29th AGM and Book closure for the sameTo approve the Notice and Directors report for the 29th AGMTo pass other circular resolutions occurring in the ordinary course of businessKindly acknowledge and take on record the same.Source : BSE