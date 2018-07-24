App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sky Industries' board meeting held on July 27, 2018

We wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 4:00 PM at the Corporate office of the Company.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 27th July 2018 at 4:00 PM at the Corporate office of the Company to consider the following matters:

Appointment of Internal Auditor
Appointment of Independent Director
To consider and grant stock options under ESOP scheme
To finalize date, time and venue for the 29th AGM and Book closure for the same
To approve the Notice and Directors report for the 29th AGM
To pass other circular resolutions occurring in the ordinary course of business

Kindly acknowledge and take on record the same.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:19 pm

