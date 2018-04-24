App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 23, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SKF India's board meeting on May 08, 2018

The Next meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday, May 08, 2018 to consider amongst other things, the fourth quarter & Annual Audited financial result and Dividend on equity share if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
The Next meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday, 8th May, 2018 to consider amongst other things, the fourth quarter & Annual Audited financial result and Dividend on equity share if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2018.

The trading window will close for dealing in securities from Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 upto Thursday, 10th May, 2018 in view of the forthcoming Board of Directors Meeting for approval of the financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2018.

Kindly arrange to display this information on the notice board of your esteemed exchange.

Thanking You,

Your Faithfully,
SKF India Limited

Pradeep Bhandari
Company SecretarySource : BSE
