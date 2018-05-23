Siddarth Businesses : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company is held today i.e. 23rd of May, 2018 to consider and approve:1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer2. Appointment of two Additional (Independent) Directors3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor4. Authorization of Company Secretary/Compliance officer under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE