you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siddarth Businesses : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is held today i.e. May 23, 2018 to consider and appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer and two Additional (Independent) Directors of the Company.

 
 
This is to inform BSE that the Board Meeting of the Company is held today i.e. 23rd of May, 2018 to consider and approve:
1. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
2. Appointment of two Additional (Independent) Directors
3. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor
4. Authorization of Company Secretary/Compliance officer under Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015Source : BSE
