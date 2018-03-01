App
Announcements
Feb 23, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Transport Finance Corporation: Outcome of NCD allotment committee meeting

Te Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 140 Unsecured Redeemable Rated Non-Convertible Subordinated Debt of face value of Rs.10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs. 14 crore on private placement basis.

 
 
Sub.: Outcome of Allotment Committee - NCDs Meeting on February 23, 2018.

In furtherance to our letter dated February 01, 2018 regarding intimation of Banking and Finance Committee Meetings for raising Funds, we write to inform you that the Allotment Committee - NCDs of the Company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 140 Unsecured Redeemable Rated Non-Convertible Subordinated Debt of face value of Rs.10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 14 crore on private placement basis. The Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m.
These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

