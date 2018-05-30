App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Metalloys: Outcome of board meeting

This is inform you that the the Board of Directors meeting of the Company was held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 and the said meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m.

 
 
meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 30h May, 2018 and the said meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m and conclude at 6:45 p.m. :1. To Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.2. Decide to appoint M/s Badrilal Punglia & Co, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2018-19.3. Decide to appoint M/s Vishwaskumar Sharma & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2018-19.4. Considered and approved the notice for 24th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company to be held on Monday 6th August 2018 at 11:00 A.M at the registered office of the Company.5. Consider and approved the Board of Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2018.6.Approved the dates for closure of Registrar of Member & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the company for the purpose of the 24th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE
