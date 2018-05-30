Shree Metalloys: Outcome of board meeting

meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 30h May, 2018 and the said meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m and conclude at 6:45 p.m. :1. To Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2018.2. Decide to appoint M/s Badrilal Punglia & Co, Chartered Accountants as an internal auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2018-19.3. Decide to appoint M/s Vishwaskumar Sharma & Associates, Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2018-19.4. Considered and approved the notice for 24th Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company to be held on Monday 6th August 2018 at 11:00 A.M at the registered office of the Company.5. Consider and approved the Board of Directors Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2018.6.Approved the dates for closure of Registrar of Member & Share Transfer Books (Book Closure) of the company for the purpose of the 24th Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE