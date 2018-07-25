Shivam Autotech's board meeting scheduled on August 13, 2018

SHIVAM AUTOTECH has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on August 13, 2018, to consider and approve Board meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended Jun 30, 2018.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:38 pm