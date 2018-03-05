Shivam Autotech's February sales increases by 22%

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that the Company has achieved approx. 22% increase in sales in the month of February 2018 compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform you that the Company has achieved approx. 22% increase in sales in the month of February 2018 compared to corresponding month in the previous financial year.Source : BSE