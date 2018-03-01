Shivalik Rasayan to consider sub-division of equity shares & bonus issue

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on March 05, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve, subject to requisite approvals:1. Sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company;2. Alteration of the Authorised Share Capital of the Company;3. Alteration of the Memorandum and Articles of the Company in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013;4. Issue of Bonus Shares to the Shareholders of the Company;5. Diversification of the business of the Company in Pharmaceuticals and Speciality Chemicals and resulting alteration in the main objects of the Company;6. Setting up a US FDA & EU level state of art Pharmaceuticals API & Intermediates manufacturing plant in Dahej, Gujarat;7. Raising of funds by way of fresh issue of equity shares through preferential / rights / public offer/ institutional placement and Loans, as may be deemed fit for setting up the said Pharmaceuticals API & Intermediates manufacturing plant in Dahej, Gujarat;8. Appointment of Dr. Akshay Kant Chaturvedi as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company9. Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Bansal as Director on the Board of the Company;10. Resignation of Mr. Rajiv Mehta from the Directorship of the Company;11. Re-classification of M/s. NIAM International Private Limited as non-promoter entity, for which the Company has received a request letter dated February 24, 2018 from the said shareholder; and12. To consider seeking approval of the Shareholders of the Company through postal ballot for the requisite items referred above.Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of the "Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from Monday, February 26, 2018 to Tuesday, March 06, 2018 (both days inclusive) for the Directors and specified persons as defined in the Code of Conduct.Source : BSE