you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 05, 2018 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivalik Rasayan approves sub-division of equity shares & bonus issue

Shivalik Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 05, 2018 approved sub-division of the equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each into equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each.

 
 
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 05, 2018 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following businesses, subject to approval of the shareholders through postal ballot:

1. Sub-division of the equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each into equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each.

2. Issue of one (1) fully paid up bonus equity share of face value Rs. 5 each for every four (4) equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each (i.e. as adjusted for sub-division of shares).Source : BSE
