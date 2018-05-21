Shirpur Gold Refinery's board meeting on May 29, 2018

In Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meetings of the audit committee and the Board of Directors are scheduled to be held on Tuesday,29th May,2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March,2018.Source : BSE