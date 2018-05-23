App
May 23, 2018 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shangar Decor's board meeting on May 30, 2018

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on May 30, 2018 to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on Mach 31, 2018.

 
 
The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30th May 2018 to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st Mach 2018.

Further the Trading Window shall remain closed from 25th May 2018 to 1st June 2018 pursuant to Code of Conduct adopted by the Company.Source : BSE
