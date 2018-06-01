App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 11:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Seya Industries board meeting on Jun 08, 2018

Seya Industries informed that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday, June 08, 2018, to Consider and approve Fund raising plans for an expansion. Pursuant to this the Company has decided to close the trading window for the insiders covered under the 'Seya Code of Conduct to Regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders' would commence from June 01, 2018.

 
 
Seya Industries Ltd informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday, June 8, 2018, to Consider and approve Fund raising plans for an expansion.

Pursuant to this the Company has decided to close the trading window for the insiders covered under the 'Seya Code of Conduct to Regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders' would commence from June 1, 2018 and end on 48 hours after the meeting is closed on June 8, 2018.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 11:04 pm

