Seya Industries board meeting on Jun 08, 2018

Seya Industries Ltd informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled on Friday, June 8, 2018, to Consider and approve Fund raising plans for an expansion.Pursuant to this the Company has decided to close the trading window for the insiders covered under the 'Seya Code of Conduct to Regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders' would commence from June 1, 2018 and end on 48 hours after the meeting is closed on June 8, 2018.