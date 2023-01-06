 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sequoia-backed Bounce lays off 5% of staff to cut costs

Bhavya Dilipkumar & Haripriya Suresh
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Having been severely hit by the pandemic, Bounce pivoted to making EVs, Bounce Infinity, while slowing down the bike rental operation

Scooter rental and electric two-wheeler manufacturer Bounce has laid off about 5 percent of its staff or around 40-50 employees across customer support, finance, and other segments to cut costs, said sources aware of the development.

“The focus at Bounce is shifting to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) business and the layoffs are to drive efficiency for the same,” said an industry source aware of the development.

Sources said that the firm has about 500-700 employees in India.
Having been severely hit by the pandemic, Bounce pivoted to making EVs, Bounce Infinity, while slowing down the bike rental operation. In fact, in FY21 its revenue shrunk by about 52 percent to Rs 53 crore. The company earned income from interest from fixed deposits and other investments. Its total expenses were recorded at around Rs 358 crore with employee costs accounting for nearly 40 percent.

Bounce did not comment on Moneycontrol's queries on layoffs. This story will be updated if they decide to comment.

In April 2022, Bounce Infinity announced the commencement of production of the E1 electric scooter from its manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

This is the third round of layoffs at Bounce.