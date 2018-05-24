App
Announcements
May 24, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sequent Scientific : Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2018 have approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

 
 
Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2018 have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018. In this regard, kindly find attached the following:

1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated).

3. Press Release on Financial Results alongwith with investors presentation

The Board Meeting commenced at 16.00 P.M. and concluded at 18:48 P.M.Source : BSE
