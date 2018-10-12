SEBI exempts Bandhan Bank from promoter stake lock-in norm

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has exempted Bandhan Bank from the norm that mandates promoters hold on to their shares for a year after listing.

This means the promoters can sell the shareholding in the bank before March 2019.

"In continuation to our intimation dated September 28, 2018,it is hereby informed that the Bank has received an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India with respect to (i) lock-in of one year on the equity shares held by the promoter; and (ii) eligibility condition of one year from listing," Bandhan Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The SEBI regulation mandates a one-year lock-in period for promoter shareholdings after the initial public offering (IPO). Since Bandhan Bank listed in March this year, promoters were to wait until March next year to sell shares.

However, as per RBI’s guidelines for licensing of new banks in the private sector, when a non-banking financial company (NBFC) launches a private bank through a holding company, it must pare down its promoter holding to 40 percent within three years of starting operations.

For Bandhan Bank, this deadline ended on August 23 this year.

The banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier punished the new private sector bank by restricting its branch expansion and freezing the remuneration of its CEO and Managing Director Chandrashekhar Ghosh.

Bandhan Financial Holdings is a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) and acts as the promoting company for Bandhan Bank. The bank went in for an initial public offering (IPO) in March, after which its promoter holding fell to 82.28 percent from 89.62 percent.

Bandhan Bank along with IDFC were the only two entities to be granted a banking licence by RBI in 2014.