App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI exempts Bandhan Bank from promoter stake lock-in norm

SEBI regulation mandates a one-year lock-in period for promoter shareholdings after the initial public offering (IPO).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has exempted Bandhan Bank from the norm that mandates promoters hold on to their shares for a year after listing.

This means the promoters can sell the shareholding in the bank before March 2019.

"In continuation to our intimation dated September 28, 2018,it is hereby informed that the Bank has received an exemption from the Securities and Exchange Board of India with respect to (i) lock-in of one year on the equity shares held by the promoter; and (ii) eligibility condition of one year from listing," Bandhan Bank said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The SEBI regulation mandates a one-year lock-in period for promoter shareholdings after the initial public offering (IPO). Since Bandhan Bank listed in March this year, promoters were to wait until March next year to sell shares.

related news

However, as per RBI’s guidelines for licensing of new banks in the private sector, when a non-banking financial company (NBFC) launches a private bank through a holding company, it must pare down its promoter holding to 40 percent within three years of starting operations.

For Bandhan Bank, this deadline ended on August 23  this year.

The banking regulator Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier punished the new private sector bank by restricting its branch expansion and freezing the remuneration of its CEO and Managing Director Chandrashekhar Ghosh.

Bandhan Financial Holdings is a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) and acts as the promoting company for Bandhan Bank. The bank went in for an initial public offering (IPO) in March, after which its promoter holding fell to 82.28 percent from 89.62 percent.

Bandhan Bank along with IDFC were the only two entities to be granted a banking licence by RBI in 2014.

Also Read: RBI’s Bandhan Bank diktat: Here’s what investors need to know
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Banks #Business #Companies #promoters #RBI #SEBI

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.