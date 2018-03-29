SEBI approves most of the recommendations of Uday Kotak panel

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has accepted most of the recommendations made by the Uday Kotak-led committee on corporate governance.

“Out of 80-odd recommendations (of the Kotak panel), 40 were accepted without modification, 15 with modifications while eight were referred to governments and other departments,” SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters after the board meeting on Wednesday.

Among the approved recommendations was splitting up the role of chief executive officer, managing director, and chairperson for the top 500 listed firms from April 2020, according to a statement by SEBI. It also approved reducing the maximum number of directors in a listed firm to eight from 10 by April 2019. The number will have to be brought down to seven the following year, it added.

The SEBI board okayed secretarial audits for listed entities and their material unlisted subsidiaries under their listing obligation and disclosure requirement. This will enable SEBI to conduct audits of unlisted subsidiaries which contribute significantly to the revenues of listed companies'.

In the past, investigative agencies and SEBI found that listed companies often used their privately held arms for illegal transactions. Unlisted firms are regulated by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, while listed companies are under SEBI.

The board also approved expanding the eligibility criteria for independent directors. However, they said they were not comfortable in increasing the number of independent directors on the board and therefore maintained status quo on the issue.

It also gave its nod, with some modification, to the proposal that shareholder approval be taken for paying royalty to related parties. The revised rule stipulates that permission be taken when the payment exceeds 2% of the consolidated turnover, instead of 5 percent as was proposed by the Kotak Committee.

One of the 18 suggestions rejected by the board was that of sharing information with promoters or other shareholders. A source close to the development told Moneycontrol, “The board feels giving preferential treatment to any one shareholder over the others regarding access to information may have far-reaching implications. Therefore, the board has not considered this recommendation."

Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry had alleged that the board of Tata companies shared price sensitive information with Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. However, the previous board of SEBI had said that information could be shared with a promoter or shareholder. The SEBI stance on the issue had drawn huge criticism.

The Kotak Committee had also recommended matrix organization for listed entities, which is being used in several multi-national companies. However, the board was not convinced and said as per law, the board is liable irrespective of internal structure.

Another recommendation the board rejected was about companies not having to disclose meetings with institutional investors. A source told Moneycontrol, “The board feels it may hamper transparency and also deprive the retail investor of key statements made by companies at such meets."

The board has also not approved enhanced disclosure on depositary receipts. “There are issues on availability of desired information with global depositories. Further, there is already a working group in the department with SEBI, Reserve Bank of India, Central Board of Direct Tax and Ministry of Corporate Affairs looking into the issue," the source said.

SEBI's approval comes after a 23-member panel had submitted their suggestions in October 2017. At least 30 meetings were held in the four months from June. The regulator then invited public comments on the recommendations.