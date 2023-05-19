SC upholds Tata Motors' disqualification by BEST from electric bus tender, junks plea

Representative Image

In a setback for Tata Motors, the Supreme Court on May 19 dismissed the company's plea that challenged its disqualification from a tender to supply 1400 electric buses to Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) had awarded the contract to Evey Trans, a decision which has been upheld by the court.

While dismissing Tata Motors' plea, the Supreme Court also set aside a Bombay High Court order that had directed BEST to issue a fresh tender.

Tata Motors is yet to issue statements regarding on the court's decision. At noon, Tata Motors' stock was quoting at Rs 520.40 on the NSE, up 2.35 percent from the previous close.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.