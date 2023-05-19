English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements

    SC upholds Tata Motors' disqualification by BEST from electric bus tender, junks plea

    While dismissing Tata Motors' plea, the Supreme Court also set aside a Bombay High Court order that had directed Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport to issue a fresh tender for e-buses

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    .

    Representative Image

    In a setback for Tata Motors, the Supreme Court on May 19 dismissed the company's plea that challenged its disqualification from a tender to supply 1400 electric buses to Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) had awarded the contract to Evey Trans, a decision which has been upheld by the court.

    While dismissing Tata Motors' plea, the Supreme Court also set aside a Bombay High Court order that had directed BEST to issue a fresh tender.

    Tata Motors is yet to issue statements regarding on the court's decision. At noon, Tata Motors' stock was quoting at Rs 520.40 on the NSE, up 2.35 percent from the previous close.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Supreme Court #Tata Motors
    first published: May 19, 2023 12:13 pm