App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SBI to sell up to 4% stake in general insurance arm

As part of its non-core asset sale, the 4 percent stake sale could unlock approximately Rs 500 crore worth of capital

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced divestment of up to four percent stake in SBI General lnsurance to a non-promoter through small parcel share sale.

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we advise that Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) in its meeting held today on August 9, 2018, has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment up to 4 percent of stake of SBI in SBI General lnsurance Company Limited to a non-promoter entity through Small Parcel Share Sale (SPSS),” SBI said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

SPSS involves sale without the shareholder incurring any brokerage or sale costs.

As part of SBI's non-core asset sale, the four percent divestment could unlock approximately Rs 500 crore worth of capital, as per reports.

related news

SBI General is a joint venture between SBI and Australia's IAG where SBI holds 74 percent stake and IAG holds 26 percent.

In May this year, SBI’s MD for Risk, IT & Subsidiaries Dinesh Kumar Khara had said the lender will sell 3-5 percent stake in its general insurance subsidiary SBI General Insurance this financial year.

SBI General, a private insurance company, had posted nearly 160 percent increase in its FY18 net profit at Rs 396 crore because of a one-time gain of Rs 131 crore.

After posting its maiden underwriting profit in FY18, SBI General’s MD and CEO Pushan Mahapatra told Moneycontrol that the insurer is looking to bring out its public issue in FY20.

SBI is the promoter of two insurance companies, SBI Life Insurance and SBI General Insurance. SBI Life was listed on the stock exchanges in FY18.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #Banks #Business #finance #insurance #SBI

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.