SBI to sell up to 4% stake in general insurance arm

State Bank of India (SBI) has announced divestment of up to four percent stake in SBI General lnsurance to a non-promoter through small parcel share sale.

“Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, we advise that Executive Committee of Central Board (ECCB) in its meeting held today on August 9, 2018, has accorded approval to explore and initiate the process of divestment up to 4 percent of stake of SBI in SBI General lnsurance Company Limited to a non-promoter entity through Small Parcel Share Sale (SPSS),” SBI said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

SPSS involves sale without the shareholder incurring any brokerage or sale costs.

As part of SBI's non-core asset sale, the four percent divestment could unlock approximately Rs 500 crore worth of capital, as per reports.

SBI General is a joint venture between SBI and Australia's IAG where SBI holds 74 percent stake and IAG holds 26 percent.

In May this year, SBI’s MD for Risk, IT & Subsidiaries Dinesh Kumar Khara had said the lender will sell 3-5 percent stake in its general insurance subsidiary SBI General Insurance this financial year.

SBI General, a private insurance company, had posted nearly 160 percent increase in its FY18 net profit at Rs 396 crore because of a one-time gain of Rs 131 crore.

After posting its maiden underwriting profit in FY18, SBI General’s MD and CEO Pushan Mahapatra told Moneycontrol that the insurer is looking to bring out its public issue in FY20.