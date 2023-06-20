SBI MD Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed as Reserve Bank of India deputy governor

The Union Government on June 1 interviewed candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor, who will replace MK Jain at the central bank.

Swaminathan Janakiraman, Managing Director of State Bank of India (SBI), has been appointed as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the next three years.

Janakiraman will succeed MK Jain, who retires on June 21.

The Union Government on June 1 interviewed candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor to replace Jain.

The candidates who were interviewed included Srinivasan Varadarajan, Union Bank of India's chairman; AS Rajeev, Bank of Maharashtra's managing director and chief executive officer; Soma Sankara Prasad, MD and CEO of UCO Bank; S L Jain, MD and CEO of Indian Bank, and Swaminathan Janakiraman of SBI.

A panel consisting of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, cabinet secretary, financial services secretary, and the chief economic advisor interviewed the candidates.

Janakiraman will likely handle the Department of Supervision and Financial Inclusion and Development Department, among others, that are currently under the purview of Jain.

The other deputy governors of the RBI are Michael Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar. Patra, who is in charge of the Monetary Policy Department and is also a member of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee, was re-appointed as deputy governor for one year in January. As such, the government will soon have to start looking for his replacement by the time his term ends in mid-January 2024.

Meanwhile, Rajeshwar Rao was appointed as deputy governor for three years in October 2020. Rabi Sankar took charge in May 2021.