SBI-backed Cashfree Payments acquires checkout platform Zecpe

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 28, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Payments gateway platform Cashfree Payments has acquired one-click checkout platform Zecpe for an undisclosed amount.

Zecpe, which enables e-commerce businesses to improve checkout conversion by making the process quick for customers, will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cashfree Payments, the company said in a media statement on February 28.

“We see immense synergies between our existing products and the solutions offered by Zecpe, making it an excellent addition to our D2C Payments Suite enabled for e-commerce businesses. We are certain that this acquisition will strengthen our D2C one-click checkout capabilities and further elevate our leadership position in the SMB space,” Cashfree Payments CEO and co-founder Akash Sinha said.

This acquisition will likely enable Cashfree Payments to offer additional value-added services like Return to Origin (RTO) reduction, fraud detection, and address pre-filling.