Say goodbye to cash emergencies: Build your corpus with the Bajaj Finance FD

Emergencies are unexpected and may have immediate consequences if not dealt with promptly. That is why, considering ever-increasing expenses and future uncertainties, it is critical to dedicate a portion of your pay-check towards emergency funds. It is prudent to have a corpus for emergencies that is equivalent to at least 6 to 12 months of your monthly income. This will allow you to cater to your regular expenses and emergencies, even if your salary is delayed or insufficient.

With the month ending and payday around the corner, now is an ideal time to begin your journey towards building a steady corpus, counting in the future needs. However, when planning to invest your surplus, look for stable instruments. This will be a meaningful decision given the bearish trends of the market and the recent Monetary Policy Committee’s official announcement of lowering India’s economic growth forecast for the current financial year (FY22) to 9.5% from the previous forecast of 10.5%.

This definitely hints at a sluggish market, which favours borrowers with RBI's repo rate standing at 4%. However, to mitigate risks and seize maximum returns, choose stable instruments like NPS, government bonds, and fixed deposits. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a smart choice as compared to other stable instruments, offering higher returns in comparison. Moreover, you can withdraw prematurely from your FD in case of emergencies or even take a loan against it to meet liquidity requirements. This further enhances its benefits.

Safely making your money grow away from market volatility, the Bajaj Finance online FD can offer admirable returns over a period of 5 years. Moreover, investing online helps you get higher returns for your invested sum.

Investor type Interest rate Maturity proceeds Interest earnings Non senior citizen (offline investment) 6.50% Rs.41,10,260 Rs.11,10,260 Non senior citizen (online investment) 6.60% Rs.41,29,593 Rs.11,29,593 Senior citizen (offline/online investment) 6.75% Rs.41,58,730 Rs. 11,58,730

To understand your potential earnings, consider this example, in which Rs.30 lakh is invested for a tenor of 5 years*

*Results generated using the FD calculator.

As you can see, irrespective of which category you fall under, you grow your savings by over 45% over a 5-year window with the Bajaj Finance FD, especially by investing online which gives you a higher return. Read on to know more about this instrument.

• Attractive rates up to 6.75%

When investing in a low-risk option like an FD, the interest rate is a big concern. Usually, bank or post offices FDs do not fetch you a high return. This weakens your safety fund corpus. However, this is not true for Bajaj Finance FDs and as a regular investor you can invest your corpus at the rate of 6.60%. Moreover, if you choose to invest on behalf of the senior citizens in your family, you can access rates up to 6.75%. This makes the investment more lucrative and translates into a hefty return. Further, if you choose a longer tenor of 5 years, you can grow your wealth effectively.

• Easy loan and premature withdrawal options

The biggest concern that investors have when starting off with their investment folio is liquidity. Most traditional instruments and even SIP or stocks come with a dedicated lock-in and have premature withdrawal penalties. However, with Bajaj Finance FDs you do not have to lose your access to funds with a long lock-in and can withdraw from your investment after just 3 months. There is no penalty on withdrawing your deposit before maturity. Moreover, to avoid losing out on the interest you may have earned on your FD, you can opt for a low interest secured loan. This helps you tide over an unexpected cash crunch with financing up to 75% of the FD value.

• Online benefits

Given present times, Bajaj Finance online FDs are the safest, quickest and the most convenient method of investing. You can not only invest your funds safely via a 100% digital, paperless method, but also get a 0.10% hike on the FD rates of 6.50%. This method of booking an FD helps you avoid branch visits and allows you to embark on your investment journey right from the comfort of your home.

• Safety of deposit

When planning for uncertainties, selecting an instrument that can offer payouts without putting your money at any risk is key. The Bajaj Finance FD tops the chart in this regard as it has the highest credibility and stability ratings by top rating agencies such as ICRA and CRISIL. It has secured ‘MAAA’ and ‘FAAA’ ratings respectively, which are the highest in safety in their categories. This means you can look forward to timely interest and principal payouts and a default-free investment journey.

With such versatile benefits, do not wait anymore to build your emergency fund with the Bajaj Finance online FD. You can start with just Rs.25,000 and invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD online and secure your financial future.