Save with monthly FDs with Systematic Deposit Plan by Bajaj Finance

With a deposit book of more than 18000 crores and more than 2,50,000 loyal customers, Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers one of the best interest rates of up to 8.35%. Those looking to invest in FD need to set aside a huge deposit amount, so they can reap the benefit of both – safety and returns. However, for those who want the convenience of small monthly savings, Bajaj Finance is offering Systematic Deposit Plan.

This unique, industry-first feature allows you to save small amounts every month and so, does away with the requirement for one, large initial deposit. Though the concept of an SDP runs parallel to that of a Systematic Investment Plan in many ways, Systematic Deposit Plan (or SDP) is a safer option as it pertains to an instrument that carries no risk.

To learn more about functionalities and features of SDP, read on.

Convenience of SIPs with guaranteed returns

As mentioned, SDPs eliminate the need for a sizeable initial deposit. Here you can march towards your goals by taking smaller, approachable steps as you can make a monthly deposit of as little as Rs. 5,000. While the 1st payment must be made by cheque, you can automate the rest through an ECS mandate. The electronic NACH transaction can be carried out on the 3rd, 7th or the 12th of the month.

The small minimum deposit amount allows you to keep the bulk of your salary in your bank account for instant liquidity, and reserve a portion for higher returns without damaging your cash flow. Also, you get guaranteed returns, so you need not fear the loss of capital.

Ladder your investments with attractive returns

The Systematic Deposit Plan is a unique savings plan, which helps you earn handsome returns of up to 8.35% for senior citizens and up to 8.10% for regular investors. Further, with an SDP, each time you make a deposit, a new fixed deposit is created and you earn interest as per the rates prevailing on the transaction date.

Alongside attractive yields, you also enjoy certainty and safety, as you look forward to growing your wealth as per your forecast. Returns are backed by the highest ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA, as well as S&P Global’s BBB- rating.

Choose the number of deposits and tenor

Since a new deposit is created with every payment, laddering is an inherent part of using this smart saving tool. By setting the right tenor for your deposits you can align your FDs to your short- and long-term goals. You can choose a tenor between 12 and 60 months for each deposit, and make anywhere from 6 to 48 deposits, depending on your financial flexibility and goals. With the help of this mechanism, you gain liquidity after the first deposit matures and post that, you earn proceeds every month thanks to the fact that your deposits are laddered.

Deposit amount per month (in Rs.) Deposit tenor (in months) Number of deposits Interest earned on each deposit (in Rs.) Total interest earned (in Rs.) Monthly payout (in Rs.) Total payout (in Rs.) 5,000 12 12 380 4,560 5,380 64,560 5,000 24 12 821 9,852 5,821 69,852 5,000 36 12 1,316 15,792 6,316 75,792

To understand what your returns will amount to, as a new customer, take a look at the following table.

From the above table, you can deduce that if you make 12 deposits of Rs. 5000, which will amount to a total amount of Rs. 60,000, you can earn an interest of Rs. 380 per month if you choose a tenor of 12 months for each of your deposits. Similarly, if you choose a tenor of 24 months for each of your deposits, you can gain an interest of Rs. 821 per month; and on choosing tenor of 36 months, gain an interest of Rs. 1316 per month.

You can plan your investments in advance, and view what your returns will amount to, before you invest by simply using an SDP calculator.

Avail a loan in case of a cash crunch

In case of Systematic Deposit Plan, premature withdrawals are possible along with a salient benefit. Since you have multiple deposits running parallelly, you need only break one of them to meet your liquidity needs, and can leave the rest undisturbed.

You’ll notice that the SDP offers the best of all worlds, with the convenience of SIPs and safety of fixed deposits. However, apart from allowing you to benefit from a range of regular FD features, SDP lets you start small through bite-sized deposit amounts. Save with Systematic Deposit Plan to move from being a regular saver to a super saver, and start the process right away.