Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on Indians from December 1

Revokes 14-day stay outside the country, but spending 5 days in quarantine, irrespective of the vaccination status, will be a must.

Moneycontrol News
November 26, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Representative Image

Saudi Arabia has lifted the travel ban on people from India and five more nations effective from December 1, and allowed direct entry for fully vaccinated expatriates, revoking the mandatory 14-day quarantine outside the country.


The Saudi interior ministry has, however, maintained that a five-day quarantine was a must for the entrants, irrespective of their vaccination status, with all measures subject to constant evaluation by the country’s health authorities. The other five countries it listed are Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and Indonesia.


The kingdom had earlier this year banned entrants from Lebanon, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, Pakistan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, and Japan to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, diplomats, medical staff, and their families were maintained as exceptions.


The ban also applied to travellers who transited through any of these 20 countries within 14 days before a planned visit to Saudi.

While flights to and from Saudi Arabia were first suspended on March 14, 2020, travel by land, sea and air resumed on January 3, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #covid 19 study #Saudi Arabia
first published: Nov 26, 2021 09:02 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.