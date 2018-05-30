App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarup Industries : Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on May 30, 2018 and Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2018 and the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2018 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

 
 
This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today on 30.05.2018 and consider & approve the followings:-
1.Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2018 and the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2018 as per regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
2.Considered the Authentication of Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2018.
3.Considered the Auditor's Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the year ended 31st March, 2018.
Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:47 pm

tags #Announcements

