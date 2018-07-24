Sarda Energy and Minerals' board meeting on August 11, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 11th August, 2018 to consider and approve, interalia,i) the un-audited financial and segment wise results - standalone and consolidated - for the 1st quarter 2018-19ii) seeking of approval of shareholders for raising funds through permissible meansThe Trading Window - w.r.t. shares of the Company shall remain close from 01.08.2018 to 13.08.2018 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE