HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sarda Energy and Minerals' board meeting on August 11, 2018

We kindly want to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 11, 2018.

 
 
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 11th August, 2018 to consider and approve, interalia,

i) the un-audited financial and segment wise results - standalone and consolidated - for the 1st quarter 2018-19
ii) seeking of approval of shareholders for raising funds through permissible means

The Trading Window - w.r.t. shares of the Company shall remain close from 01.08.2018 to 13.08.2018 (both days inclusive)

Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:22 pm

#Announcements

