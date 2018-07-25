Sanofi India's board declared an Interim dividend

App
Announcements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 18 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2018.

The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.20 p.m.

The Company has fixed 7th August 2018 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 14th August 2018.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:19 pm

