you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanofi India's appoints Lionel Guerin as director

We would like to inform you that Mr. Lionel Guerin has informed the Company that he would be relocating outside of India to take up a new role within Sanofi Group and hence would like to resign as Non-Executive Director with effect from the end of the business hours on 25th July 2018.

 
 
We would like to inform you that Mr. Lionel Guerin has informed the Company that he would be relocating outside of India to take up a new role within Sanofi Group and hence would like to resign as Non-Executive Director with effect from the end of the business hours on 25th July 2018.

The Board took note of this resignation today and placed on record its appreciation for the contribution made by Mr. Lionel Guerin during his tenure as Director of the Company.
Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 11:05 pm

