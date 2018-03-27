App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Mar 26, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sanmit Infra's board meeting held on March 26, 2018

This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. 26th March, 2018 at the registered office of the company at 5.00 p.m.

 
 
This is to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. 26th March, 2018 at the registered office of the company at 5.00 p.m. The Board considered and approved the enlargement of object and authorised Mr. Sanjay Makhija-Managing Director to do the needful.
The proposed object is to venture into distribution right relating to disposal of Hospital Waste and such other acts in connection thereto.
Source : BSE
