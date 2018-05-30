Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors has at its 325th meeting held on May 30, 2018. Approved financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018. and appointed Mr. P. Anur Reddy as an Additional Director with immediate effect.
We wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors has at its 325th meeting held today, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:
1. Approved financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018.
2. Recommended a final dividend of ?2/- per equity share, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
3. Appointed Mr. P. Anur Reddy (DIN:05170191) as an Additional Director with immediate effect. Please find enclosed herewith brief profile of the Appointee Director.
The Exchange is requested to take the same on record
Source : BSE
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:48 pm