Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors has at its 325th meeting held today, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:1. Approved financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018.2. Recommended a final dividend of ?2/- per equity share, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.3. Appointed Mr. P. Anur Reddy (DIN:05170191) as an Additional Director with immediate effect. Please find enclosed herewith brief profile of the Appointee Director.The Exchange is requested to take the same on recordSource : BSE