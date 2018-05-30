App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors has at its 325th meeting held on May 30, 2018. Approved financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018. and appointed Mr. P. Anur Reddy as an Additional Director with immediate effect.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors has at its 325th meeting held today, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses:
1. Approved financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018.
2. Recommended a final dividend of ?2/- per equity share, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
3. Appointed Mr. P. Anur Reddy (DIN:05170191) as an Additional Director with immediate effect. Please find enclosed herewith brief profile of the Appointee Director.

The Exchange is requested to take the same on record
Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 10:48 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.