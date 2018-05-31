Saffron Industries : Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 30th May, 2018 inter-alia;Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2018 along with Independent Audit Report from Utsav Sumit & Associates, Chartered Accountant dated 30th May, 2018.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, following enclosed:Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2018Declaration in respect of Auditors'' Reports with unmodified opinions on Standalone Audited Financial ResultsThe meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 p.m on 30.05.2018 and was adjourned to be held on 31.05.2018. Further meeting commenced at 4:30 p.m on 31.05.2018 and concluded at 5:30 p.m.Source : BSE