Sadhana Nitrochem: Outcome of board meeting

The Stock Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday 24th July, 2018 transacted the following business:
1.Re-designating of Shri. Asit D. Javeri from his existing designation of Chairman & Managing Director to Executive Chairman with effect from 24th July, 2018
2.Re-designating of Shri. Abhishek A. Javeri from his existing designation of Executive Director & CFO to Managing Director & CFO, with effect from 24th July, 2018
3.Approval of the revised notice convening Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:10 pm