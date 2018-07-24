App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 11:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sadhana Nitrochem: Outcome of board meeting

The Stock Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday July 24, 2018 transacted the Re-designating of Shri. Asit D. Javeri from his existing designation of Chairman & Managing Director to Executive Chairman with effect from July 24, 2018.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
The Stock Exchange is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday 24th July, 2018 transacted the following business:
1.Re-designating of Shri. Asit D. Javeri from his existing designation of Chairman & Managing Director to Executive Chairman with effect from 24th July, 2018
2.Re-designating of Shri. Abhishek A. Javeri from his existing designation of Executive Director & CFO to Managing Director & CFO, with effect from 24th July, 2018
3.Approval of the revised notice convening Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year 2017-18.Source : BSE
Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 11:10 pm

tags #Announcements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.