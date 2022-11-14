 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SaaS unicorn Darwinbox opens new global headquarters in Hyderabad, plans IPO in 3 years

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 14, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

The SaaS unicorn is planning to go for an IPO in the next three years and charts plans to turn profitable by FY2024

Human Resources (HR) tech software service provider Darwinbox has opened a new global headquarters in Hyderabad and plans to hire around 300 employees in the next six months, taking the total workforce in the city to 1,000.

“The new 1000-seat site spanning 75,000 ft. will empower the brand’s consistent business growth globally while enabling it to further tap into local talent,” said Darwinbox’s cofounder Rohit Chennamaneni during the virtual media meet on Monday.

The HR tech firm presently has 1,200 employees across India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United States.

“The new workforce will be added over the next six months and they will mostly be in the areas of product and engineering, we will also look to hire more people in the design and data science spaces,” Chennamaneni said.

“Moving into our new Global HQ marks another important milestone in our growth journey. This move will help us actualize our ‘from Asia to the world's vision and support our ambitious plans to double business by 2023,” he added.

The SaaS unicorn is planning to go for an IPO in the next three years and charts plans to turn profitable by FY2024. In FY2021, the company reported a revenue of $3.3 million, and it reported an after-tax loss of $750,000, as per the filings with the RoC.