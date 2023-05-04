SaaS firm Pando raises $30 million in Series B

funding

Pando, a supply chain software platform, on May 3 announced that it raised $30 million in Series B funding. The funding round was led by Silicon Valley investors Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures, and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Chiratae Ventures, and Next47 also participated.

Additionally, several prominent American CEOs and angel investors also contributed to the funding. The company stated in a media statement that it plans to use the fresh funds to support Pando's growth in various geographies and industries.

"Most of the brands we love and live with are weighed down by legacy logistics tools that make their products less affordable, accessible and eco-friendly. Pando’s platform allows these brands to automate manual processes, modernize legacy systems and plug the gaps between tools without multi-year transformations, delivering change here and now,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Pando’s CEO.

Founded in 2018 by Ashok Vasan and Nitin Jayakrishnan, San Jose and Chennai-based Pando offers SaaS products for global businesses to optimize their freight management.

According to the company, Pando’s recently launched Fulfillment Cloud, an AI-Powered, no-code platform for collaborative fulfillment has helped many companies globally, improving service levels, and reducing carbon footprint and costs for several Fortune 500 enterprises.

Its customers include Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Nivea, Accuride, Danaher, Perfetti Van Melle, and BP Castrol.

Pando has so far raised $45 million in funding.

"Pando addresses the problem holistically and, with its world-class talent in India and the US, takes a global view to IP-led product development. Their growth with multiple Fortune 500 companies is testimony to the quality of the product and management team," said Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar.