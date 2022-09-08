SaaS firm Netradyne bags $65 million in debt financing from SVB

Reliance-backed artificial intelligence (AI) Software provider Netradyne has bagged $65 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

The firm plans to utilise the funding to help scale up Netradyne’s business momentum, further development of its industry-leading product suite, and global corporate expansion, the company said in a prepared statement on Thursday.

The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm is currently operating in the US, India, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

With this recent debt financing, Netradyne will expand its international growth to Mexico, and four European countries including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain by early 2023.

Founded in 2015 by David Julian and Avneesh Agarwal, Netradyne helps solve road and driver safety problems across the world by using their deep-tech knowledge and vast experience in artificial intelligence and computer vision.

The company’s primary goal is to provide a scientific method to improve road safety and subsequently help fleets experience reduced accidents, higher safety scores, lower insurance costs, improved driver retention, and better ﬂeet performance, resulting in increased profits.

“Our continued momentum is a testament to Netradyne’s focus on helping fleets succeed with industry-leading safety technology,” said Avneesh Agrawal, cofounder and CEO of Netradyne.

“After five years in business we have set some unprecedented market-leading best practices, and this round of funding from SVB will help propel us forward,” he added.

Netradyne’s recent executive hires and promotions include Durgadutt Nedungadi, VP and General Manager, APAC and Europe; Heather Engen, VP of Customer Success; Pramod Akkarachittor, Vice President of Product Management; Tom Schmitt, Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Campos, Data Protection Officer.

In addition, the company now has over 500 employees worldwide.

The company raised $150 million in 2021 as part of its Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund. Reliance Industries invested $16 million in Netradyne’s Series A round of funding in 2016 and Reliance also made a follow-on investment of $8 million in 2018.

Netradyne has so far raised $197.5 million globally through key investors such as Reliance, Softbank, Point 72, Microsoft Corp, and Hyundai.

Today the company stands at an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of Rs 500 crore.

“We are on track to cross Rs 1000 cr. by the end of 2022,” the company’s statement said.

Netradyne’s Driver.I advanced AI technology claims to have analysed more than five billion driving miles and analyzed over 20 billion minutes. A technology learning equivalent to 38,000 years of training, increasing AI accuracy to 98 percent in core features.

“It has been a pleasure to work closely with Avneesh and the Netradyne team over the past several years to support their continued growth and expansion,” said Eric Otterson, Managing Director for Silicon Valley Bank in San Diego.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.