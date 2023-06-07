SaaS firm Lentra bags $27 million led by MUFG Bank and Dharana Capital

Funding

Fintech software provider Lentra has announced that it raised $27 million as part of an extended Series B funding round. The round was led by MUFG Bank and Dharana Capital, both based in Japan.

Lentra intends to utilize the funds for product development and expansion into other countries. MUFG Bank, through its Ganesha investment fund for Indian start-ups, has invested in Lentra.

D Venkatesh, the co-founder and CEO of Lentra, stated that the extended funding round is a strategic move to support their ambition of empowering lenders globally.

Lentra has been experiencing rapid growth and has expanded its presence to Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the US by establishing subsidiaries and accelerating its go-to-market strategy.

The company has also recently launched its Loan Management System, 1LMS, which enables lenders to meet the needs of borrowers with speed and accuracy.

Lentra, founded in 2019 by D Venkatesh and Ankur Handa, offers a cloud-native platform designed to assist financial institutions. The platform covers various aspects of a financial institution's lending requirements, including KYC and compliance, onboarding, servicing, collections, and more.

With over 60 financial institutions as clients, Lentra claims to have processed loan applications worth over $27 billion on its lending cloud platform.

Vamsi Duvvuri, Founder and Managing Partner of Dharana Capital, commended the Lentra team for their efficient business scaling and positioning to benefit from the digitization trend across markets.

Previously, Lentra had raised $60 million in a Series B round on November 22, with participation from existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG Venture Capital, along with Citi Ventures.