Rs 16,000 for a fan? Orient Electric bets big on new luxury cooling product

Shailaja Mohapatra
Feb 28, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

"The margins will be in line with our regular margins currently. We have priced the product as low as we can and don’t want to push for higher margins as of now," says Orient Electric's CEO Rakesh Khanna

It is not a fan. It is not an AC. It is not a cooler. “It is the perfect blend of all three,” managing director and chief executive officer Rakesh Khanna said in an interview at the launch of Orient Electric’s new product, Cloud3.

It is capable of bringing down the temperature by up to 12 degrees, the company claims. At a time of rising prices and high interest rates, finding customers for a product priced at Rs 15,999 can be a hard task but the management does not see this as a problem.

“Whatever checks we have done through a consumer insights team, we received 100 percent acceptance," said Khanna. Edited excerpts:

What would you say are the highlights of this product?