RPG Life Sciences' board meeting on May 02, 2018

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018;2. Audited financial results for the financial year ended on March 31,2018; and3. Recommendation of dividend for the year 2017-18, if any.Source : BSE