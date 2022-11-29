Romal Shetty to take over as CEO of Deloitte India from April 1

Romal Shetty will take over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Deloitte India from April 1, 2023.

Shetty, who currently heads the consulting practice of the firm, will replace N Venkatram, who will be in office till March 2023.

In an email to its employees, the company said that Deloitte India has selected Romal Shetty as the next CEO of the organisation.

The selection came through the ratification process wherein the partners affirmed his name, the email said.

Shetty is currently the leader and President of the consulting practice for Deloitte India. He is also a member of the Deloitte global consulting executive, a member of the Deloitte India executive committee, and the regional leader for Deloitte in South India.

With over 26 years of experience, he specialises in leading large and complex transformation programmes across the business and technology domains. He has worked across more than 40 countries with a cross section of Indian and global clients, including startups and public sector enterprises, to shape their growth strategies, turnaround and restructuring programmes, digital transformation, and people.

In the past five years, Shetty, a chartered accountant, has led the growth of the consulting practice in India - being the fastest growing practice across the Deloitte network.