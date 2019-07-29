Reporter's Take | Is it the death for on-demand delivery in India?

In the past 2 or 3 years, several grocery services that have experimented with the on-demand delivery segment have either shut down altogether or have closed the segment concerned.

A similar case is that of BigBasket, which has also shut down its on-demand services recently.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Pramiti Lonkar talks to Priyanka Sahay to understand why BigBasket has shut down its on-demand services and the reasons why such services are unable to thrive in the price-sensitive Indian market.