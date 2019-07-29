App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Is it the death for on-demand delivery in India?

Online grocery store BigBasket has recently suspended its on-demand delivery or 'express delivery' segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the past 2 or 3 years, several grocery services that have experimented with the on-demand delivery segment have either shut down altogether or have closed the segment concerned.

A similar case is that of BigBasket, which has also shut down its on-demand services recently.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Pramiti Lonkar talks to Priyanka Sahay to understand why BigBasket has shut down its on-demand services and the reasons why such services are unable to thrive in the price-sensitive Indian market.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #BigBasket #on-demand delivery #video

