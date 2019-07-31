Reporter's Take | New buyers can now register vehicles online

Buyers of new vehicles will soon be able to register them with the regional transport office (RTO) online, with minimal intervention of a dealer. This will help them save on extra registration costs charged by dealers for this service.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hopes that shifting of vehicle registration from the dealer to the buyer will help cut down on costs and improve transparency.

Moneycontrol’s M Saraswathy gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to get more details about the initiative.