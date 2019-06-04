Reporter's Take | Nandan Nilekani committee recommendations on digital payments

The Nandan Nilekani committee has submitted its suggestions on digital payments to the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Some of these include round the clock RTGS and NEFT facility, duty-free import of point-of-sales machines and elimination of charges.

These suggestions were made in order to give an impetus to digital payments which would become cheaper if the recommendations are approved.

In this episode, Aakriti Handa joins Jerome Anthony to discuss how the Nilekani committee's recommendations, if approved, would affect the customers.

Watch the video for more.