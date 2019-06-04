App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 05:49 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Nandan Nilekani committee recommendations on digital payments

In this episode, Aakriti Handa joins Jerome Anthony to discuss how the Nilekani committee's recommendations, if approved, would affect the customers.

The Nandan Nilekani committee has submitted its suggestions on digital payments to the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Some of these include round the clock RTGS and NEFT facility, duty-free import of point-of-sales machines and elimination of charges.

These suggestions were made in order to give an impetus to digital payments which would become cheaper if the recommendations are approved.

First Published on Jun 4, 2019 05:49 pm

