Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | ICICI Bank seeks clawback of Chanda Kochhar's 9 years of bonuses

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to discuss ICICI Bank's decision and the impact on Chanda Kochhar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A panel headed by Justice BN Srikrishna has found the actions in regard to the Videocon loan case of former  ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar in violation of the bank’s code of conduct.

The bank's board has decided to retrieve all bonuses paid to Kochhar from April 2009 till March 2018. ICICI Bank also said the board will treat her separation as 'termination for cause' under their internal policies.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #Business #Chanda Kochhar #ICICI Bank #Legal #Reporter’s Take #video

