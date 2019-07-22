Reporter's Take | How Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will help differently abled

The Centre wants to enable the licensing authority to issue licences to differently abled people under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

It is unclear what the eligibility criteria would be for those who are specially-abled and wish to avail a driving licence. In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Pramiti Lonkar to find how the bill looks to cater to the differently abled and how the government is making a more inclusive approach towards them.