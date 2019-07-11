App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Charging infra a challenge for e-vehicle push

In the 2019 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended new incentives for the sector and those purchasing e-vehicles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian government has been pushing for electric vehicles for a while now. In the 2019 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended new incentives for the sector and those purchasing e-vehicles.

The move is aimed at making India a hub for e-vehicles and the government earmarked Rs 10,000 crore for the sector in the budget. However, lack of adequate charging infrastructure is a major problem that customers would face if they switch over to e-vehicles.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand what are the major issues plaguing the EVs industry.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #e-vehicles #government #Moneycontrol #Reporter’s Take #subsidy #video

