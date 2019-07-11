Reporter's Take | Charging infra a challenge for e-vehicle push

The Indian government has been pushing for electric vehicles for a while now. In the 2019 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman extended new incentives for the sector and those purchasing e-vehicles.

The move is aimed at making India a hub for e-vehicles and the government earmarked Rs 10,000 crore for the sector in the budget. However, lack of adequate charging infrastructure is a major problem that customers would face if they switch over to e-vehicles.

Moneycontrol's Stanford Masters gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to understand what are the major issues plaguing the EVs industry.