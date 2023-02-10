 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Relief for digital lending startups; MeitY to revoke ban post review

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 10, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

MeitY officials have revoked the ban on Kissht, LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Faircent, and CashTM and will be informing the hosting platforms like Google to revoke the ban and let the apps run as usual.

Big relief to digital lenders Kissht, LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Faircent, and CashTM as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to revoke the ban orders passed on the 6th of February after reviewing the apps and conducting meetings with the industry players.

"We thank the Government of India and MeitY for revoking the order to block Kissht. The Government has shown unrelenting support in ensuring that credible and fully compliant apps such as Kissht continue to work towards greater financial inclusivity in the country," Kissht's cofounder Ranvir Singh said in a response to Moneycontrol's queries.
"We have served more than 8 million Indians since 2017 and look forward to serving many millions more in the years forward. Kissht continues to provide hassle-free credit with the objective of doubling our customer base in 2023," Singh added.

According to sources, KreditBee and Rupeedee have also received notification of the revocation on Aptoide platforms.

MeitY officials will be informing the app hosting platforms like Google to revoke the ban and let the apps run as usual, sources said.