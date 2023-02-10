Relief for digital lending startups; MeitY to revoke ban post review

Big relief to digital lenders Kissht, LazyPay, Buddy Loan, Faircent, and CashTM as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to revoke the ban orders passed on the 6th of February after reviewing the apps and conducting meetings with the industry players.

"We thank the Government of India and MeitY for revoking the order to block Kissht. The Government has shown unrelenting support in ensuring that credible and fully compliant apps such as Kissht continue to work towards greater financial inclusivity in the country," Kissht's cofounder Ranvir Singh said in a response to Moneycontrol's queries.

"We have served more than 8 million Indians since 2017 and look forward to serving many millions more in the years forward. Kissht continues to provide hassle-free credit with the objective of doubling our customer base in 2023," Singh added.

According to sources, KreditBee and Rupeedee have also received notification of the revocation on Aptoide platforms.

MeitY officials will be informing the app hosting platforms like Google to revoke the ban and let the apps run as usual, sources said.

"The order came as a shocker to many digital lending apps as many were compliant in all aspects. Startups presented their side to the officials over the past two days and the ban order is likely to be revoked," said another industry source. MeitY met with several digital lenders in relation to the blocking of their websites and on platforms such as Google Play Store on February 8.

LazyPay, Kissht, Ola Finance and RupeeRedee could not be reached out for an official statement. The story will be updated with comments later.

Over the weekend, several domestic online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay were spiked after MeitY banned and blocked 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps that reportedly had Chinese links. The blocking orders were given under Sec 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000 on an ‘urgent’ and ‘emergency’ basis. Several industry players also say that the ban is more to do with the platforms that are hosting the app like Google Play and Aptoide. "Aptoide is a third-party App Store, with which we have no formal or informal partnership. We are speculating that it’s a proxy app on Aptoide, and investigating this further. Blocking of the Aptoide link is a favorable outcome for us," Kreditbee said in an official statement. "We are speculating that it’s a proxy app on Aptoide. Blocking of the Aptoide link is a favourable outcome as for us, our official website and Google Play Store is the primary source of trusted customer base," said Sunny Mittal, VP, Compliance at RupeeRedee.

