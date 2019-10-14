App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio's IUC top-up offer means the new charges won't pinch the customer much

For every IUC top-up of Rs 10, the users will get 1 GB of data free and the amount of free data keeps increasing proportionately with the top-up amount.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Reliance Jio recently introduced IUC charges for its customers at the rate of six paise per minute for making calls to non-Jio numbers. The new charge is as per the Interconnect Usage Charge (IUC) rate fixed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for all mobile operators and will be applicable as long as the policy is in place.

However, the company seems to be making up for the added expense with attractive data offers in return to its customers.

For instance, against every IUC top-up of Rs 10, the users will get 1 GB of data free and the amount of free data keeps increasing proportionately with the top-up amount.

Reliance Jio also released a video to highlight how though outgoing calls to non-Jio numbers will be charged, they will be compensating that with equivalent benefits in the form of extra data.

The video also points out that a half-an-hour call made to other networks would cost a Jio customer Rs 1.80, whereas several other networks are charging their customers Rs 45 for the same call duration.

The company further explains to its users that it is not mandatory to go for an IUC top-up. Customers can opt for it only if and when they want to make calls to non-Jio numbers.

Moreover, these top-up packs would not come with an expiry date and will be valid until the talk-time is used up.

The Telco further stated that the new tariff, which came into effect on October 10, will not be applicable until the user’s existing plan expires.

Tweeting about the same, they wrote on October 10: “Dear customer, If you have recharged on or before 9th October, you can continue to enjoy free call benefits (even to non-Jio numbers), until your plan expires.”

Notably, the Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC is an amount paid by one telecom operator to another, via the outgoing calls made by their respective customers. These calls are called mobile off-net calls and are currently costing the operators 6 paise per minute.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) #reliance jio #Reliance Jio tariff #Telecom Regulator Authority of India (TRAI)

